‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Connie’s Fate Still Hangs in The Balance

Connie has been missing for several episodes in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) was previously trapped in a mine cave-in after her group was attempting to escape the horde of walkers amassed by the Whisperers. Alongside Magna (Nadia Hilker), their fates were presumed dire by their group when they left the explosion site and returned home.

However, Magna eventually managed to escape and alert others that she was alive. And, as Den of Geek points out, she also revealed that Connie survived the initial explosion. Magna explained that they both pretended to be walkers and traveled with the horde until they were separated when the undead pushed between them. After that, Magna was unable to locate Connie or to draw attention to herself considering she was surrounded by flesh-eating zombies.

Since then, Connie hasn’t been sighted. Her sister, Kelly (Angel Theory) wanted to try and find her but with the Whisperer attack on Hilltop, there has been little time to think or plan beyond their own survival.

Potentially, Connie could have perished after she became separated from Magna. However, as Den of Geek suggests, it seems highly unlikely that AMC would have Magna tell others that Connie had survived only to kill her offscreen.

With the confusion going on regarding the Whisperer War and the destruction of Hilltop, it seems possible that Connie’s fate will be dragged on for some time. Currently, Episode 15 of The Walking Dead looks set to split its time between Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) trip to meet up with Stephanie and Beta’s (Ryan Hurst) further attack on the communities.

In addition, Episode 15 will feature Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming). Considering that Daryl and Connie are quite close, it would be perfect if he were to locate her while he is out in the woods with Judith. However, this has not been hinted at in any of the promotional clips or images for the upcoming episode.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, next week’s episode of The Walking Dead will act as a temporary Season 10 finale. This is due to social distancing requirements in light of the coronavirus pandemic halting production on most TV shows. AMC anticipates that Episode 16 will air at some point later in the year. This means that Connie’s fate might not be revealed for a significant amount of time if it is not done so in Sunday night’s episode.