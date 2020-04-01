‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 4 Preview: The Man In Black Returns

Dolores tells the Man in Black that he is a 'prisoner of his own sins' in the upcoming episode of 'Westworld.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As yet, there has been very little news regarding whether or not the Man in Black (Ed Harris) will return for Season 3 of Westworld. However, as NME points out, the clip for the upcoming episode has finally revealed that this character will make a comeback.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 2 finale for HBO’s hit futuristic sci-fi series included a bonus scene featuring the Man in Black. In this scene, this character was seen with his daughter, Emily (Katja Herbers), who is now a host. It is unclear if the Man in Black is also a host and the series showrunner, Lisa Joy, has not made details any clearer.

“Just to clarify, we don’t necessarily say he’s a host,” Joy said to The Hollywood Reporter after the episode aired.

“A host refers to a creature like Dolores, someone who is pure cognition, someone who is made up of nothing and has a fabricated body as well. It’s definitely a sequence that’s indicative of a direction we’re going to.”

HBO

This description led many viewers to suspect that the Man in Black was now a hybrid human/host, much in the same way the doomed James Delos (Peter Mullan) was in Season 2.

Now the latest clip for the next episode of Westworld further explores the Man in Black’s storyline.

“I guess there is some justice after all,” Dolores says.

“Prisoner of your own sins. You still don’t even understand who you are.”

“I know who I am,” the Man in Black responds.

The short teaser shows the Man in Black standing inside what appears to be an apartment. It looks like things have been thrown around and smashed onto the ground. Standing, barefoot, the Man in Black is seen to be walking over broken glass, apparently without even noticing he has done so, further perpetuating the notion that he is not entirely human anymore. Further parts show the character appearing to grapple with who he really is.

Unfortunately, this does little by way of explaining what has happened to this character or as to where his storyline will go in Season 3. This means that viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Fans can view the Episode 4 clip for Season 3 of Westworld below.