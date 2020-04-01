JoJo Gomez Bares Her Stomach As She Shakes Her Booty To ‘Que Calor’

Choreographer and professional dancer JoJo Gomez thrilled her Instagram fans with her latest video on the popular social media platform. Plus, she announced the possibility of a new worldwide online class later this week.

In the video, the dancer showed off some energetic choreography to the song Que Calor by Major Lazer and J Balvin. The video featured an exciting effect from TikTok that included three side-by-side panels of her doing the dance. JoJo wore a pair of low slung loose gray sweatpants with pockets and untied drawstring. She paired that with a gray and white patterned sports bra and a black long sleeve hoodie that ended right above her breasts in the front and hung down to her waist in the back. JoJo paired the whole outfit with light-colored tennis shoes. The brunette beauty wore her hair in loose waves with a center part, and it moved as she danced. It looked like she put on some bright red lipstick for the video, and she accessorized with large silver hoop earrings that bounced around as she shook her hips.

In the caption, JoJo said she might use the song and some of her moves in the next worldwide class she teaches through Fullout TV late this week. Her followers were enthusiastic about the video and her idea, as evidenced by nearly 40,000 “likes.” Plus, more than 800 took the time to leave a comment for the dancer in the reply section.

“I swear sometimes you’re a spitting image of Rachel McAdams,” declared a follower, and JoJo replied.

“OMG, I get that all the time!! Best compliment ever!!!” the dancer wrote, including a heart eye emoji.

“Yes, I been shaking my a** to this all week,” a second fan enthused, and the choreographer replied with a laughing crying emoji.

“I wish I could take your classes, but I’m from another country T-T. YOU ARE AMAZING,” lamented a third enthusiast, and JoJo reminded her fan that she is providing the dance class worldwide.

“Okay, Since it’s Reggaetón, obviously that I have to take!! It’s been a while since I took your class,” a fourth Instagram user wrote along with heart and stare emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that JoJo shared an excellent cover photograph of herself on the front of Inside Dance magazine, and she wore a unique black outfit that featured sheer sleeves. The look also included her sizeable silver hoop earrings and her beautiful full smile.