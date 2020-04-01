National Press Treats Donald Trump’s ‘Sociopathic Tendencies’ As ‘Taboo,’ Award-Winning Journalist Claims

Media critic Eric Boehlert chastises the U.S. media for failing to report on why Trump is 'refusing to protect the population.'

As the United States death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 3,900 on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the major national press has failed to ask one basic question of Donald Trump, according to an award-winning journalist who is also a prominent media critic: “Why’s Trump doing this?”

According to that journalist, Eric Boehlert writing for his newsletter Press Run, Trump’s repeated refusals to address the pandemic crisis reveal that he is “a deeply damaged narcissist who can’t stop lying,” adding that “the press treats his sociopath tendencies as taboo.”

Boehlert writes that Trump’s failures began early in the course of the coronavirus outbreak when he simply ignored the recommendations of a 450-page manual created by the Centers for Disease Control that was designed to set procedures and practices for containing deadly pandemics. In fact, Boehlert wrote, the Trump administration not only ignored the CDC pandemic plans, “they’ve actively done the opposite.”

As The Inquisitr has reported, Trump was given repeated intelligence briefings in January and February warning of the coming coronavirus pandemic then killing thousands in China’s Hubei Province. Despite urgings to respond by some of his advisers, however, Trump “failed to take action that might have slowed the spread,” according to the Washington Post investigation that revealed the coronavirus intelligence briefings.

A worker prepares the White House press room for a coronavirus briefing. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

But according to Boehlert’s account, ignoring the intelligence warnings was only the first in a lengthy series of wrong moves by Trump. He “called the crisis a hoax, downplayed the threat, lied about virus testing,” and other grave missteps that allowed the virus to spread throughout the U.S. mostly unchecked, Boehlert wrote.

In the former Rolling Stone contributing editor’s view, Trump’s failures to properly respond to the coronavirus crisis have been so sweeping that it is “not credible” to suggest that incompetence or distraction can fully account for the pattern. The “looming question,” Boehlert writes, is “why is he refusing to protect the population from a deadly invasion?”

Boehlert’s assessment of Trump’s performance has been echoed by other experts, including public health doctor Irwin Redlener. In an interview earlier in March, Redlener — author of the 2006 book Americans at Risk: Why We Are Not Prepared for Megadisasters and What We Can Do Now — slammed Trump’s response to the pandemic as the U.S. government’s “greatest failure” in the 75-year-old physician’s lifetime.

In a report published on Saturday, The Guardian newspaper also detailed what it reported as Trump’s numerous failures to respond to the pandemic. Reporters Ed Pilkington and Tom McCarthy described the administration’s coronavirus response as “mired in chaos and confusion” and “distracted by the individual whims of its leader,” resulting in the current crisis.