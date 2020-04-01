‘Westworld’ Season 3: Theories On Which Host Is Pretending To Be Charlotte Hale

There are several possibilities as to who is pretending to be Charlotte Hale in Season 3 of 'Westworld.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of Westworld revealed Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) talking to Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson). Already, it is known that Charlotte is now a host as that was the way in which Dolores smuggled herself and several brain balls belonging to other hosts out of the theme park in the Season 2 finale.

However, now the question remains as to which brain ball is currently inside Charlotte.

HBO

Teddy Flood

As pointed out by The A.V. Club, the host version of Charlotte is a trusted ally to Dolores. This immediately draws to mind that it is Teddy (James Marsden) who is now residing inside the Charlotte host.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a trailer for Season 3 has shown Maeve (Thandie Newton) questioning the same thing, giving further weight to it actually being him. However, many viewers suspect that the obvious choice is too easy for a TV show like Westworld, who aired multiple timelines in Season 1 without indicating until the end of the season that this was the case.

With that in mind, there are some other options as to who could be imitating Charlotte.

HBO

Clementine Pennyfeather

As pointed out by Games Radar, Clementine (Angela Sarafyan) could also be a contender. Dolores was close to this host in Season 2 of Westworld.

Clementine is also a first-generation host, such as Dolores is, which could mean that they are more in sync than with newer hosts. And, considering Clem was a prostitute in the Wild West theme park, it would make sense that the character would use sex as a way to control people, such as was seen when Charlotte’s ex appeared in Episode 3 and the host tried to distract him by way of carnal means rather than have a serious conversation about their son.

HBO

Angela

Angela (Talulah Riley) is another first-generation host so is another likely contender. This character has also been sentient so it could account for the fact that the brain ball inside Charlotte is struggling between pretending to be this character as well as coming to terms with remnants of Charlotte’spersonality.

Previously, Angela has also been a strong supporter of Dolores in Season 2.

While Angela does seem like a viable possibility, she was also destroyed in the explosion at the Cradle. This means that unless there is a back up of her, she cannot be recreated.

HBO

Dolores Abernathy

Games Radar also suggests that that brain ball could belong to Dolores herself.

“Who knows you better than me?” Dolores says to the Charlotte host in the latest episode of Westworld.

As yet, it is unclear how easy it is to create a replica brain ball of a host, so this theory could be a little out there. In addition, it could even be a part of herself, such as her Wyatt programming, as The A.V. Club points out.

Of course, viewers will just have to tune into future episodes of Westworld in order to find out the truth.