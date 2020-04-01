Sara Underwood Sizzles In Tight Pants With Scandalous Lace-Up Detail

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.2 million Instagram followers in a smoking hot ensemble with a sexy lace-up detail.

The look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sara has worn on her Instagram page countless times before. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself, as well as in the caption of the post, and labelled herself as a partner with the brand in the caption.

In the first snap, Sara stood with both hands on her hips and a stunning natural backdrop behind her. She didn’t include a geotag that indicated exactly where she was, but the landscape featured dry plants, stunning rock formations, and plenty of trees.

She rocked a crop top that clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her toned stomach and sculpted arms. She paired the look with tight black pants that featured a lace-up detail which exposed almost all of her thighs. Sara finished off the ensemble with a red beanie placed atop her blond locks. She made sure to name the specific pieces of clothing she wore, so that her fans could pick up their own if they wanted.

In the second snap, Sara gave her fans a bit of a closer look at the ensemble. The pants were a high-waisted style that came right to her belly button, accentuating her slim waist and hourglass physique.

The pants looked like normal black jeans until the tops of her thighs, where they became a whole lot sexier. The pants featured huge cut-outs that exposed the fronts of her thighs, and thin black strings criss-crossed her legs for an interesting look.

Sara’s followers loved the smoking hot snap, and the post racked up over 66,600 likes within just nine hours. It also received 346 comments within the same time span.

“Love this outfit,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“A gorgeous tomboy with a smashingly hot figure,” another fan said, referencing Sara’s caption.

“You’re more beautiful than any sunset or sunrise I’ve seen,” another said.

“Looking good. I admire all the places you show in your pictures. Keep it up brightens my day,” another commented.

Sara recently shared a new development in her life with her fans on Instagram, as The Inquisitr reported. The stunner and her partner Jacob Witzling decided to adopt a dog because of how full the shelters and rescue organizations were getting, and she shared an adorable post highlighting the new addition to her family, named Homer.