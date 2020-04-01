Molly Eskam Shows Off Buxom Body In Sexy Lingerie Set

Blond bombshell Molly Eskam tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy double Instagram update in which she showcased her curvaceous physique.

Molly didn’t include a geotag on her post, but the photos were taken in her home, as her caption implied. Her modern kitchen was visible in the background of the post, with a vase of bright yellow flowers visible on the large kitchen island.

Molly rocked a lingerie set from online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the caption of the post. She showcased her curvaceous rear in a simple black thong that highlighted her ample asset to perfection.

She paired the sexy bottoms with a smoking hot deep pink lingerie top with thin straps. In the first picture, Molly angled her body away from the camera so that her cleavage wasn’t visible. Her long blond locks tumbled down her back in a sleek style, reaching all the way to her waist. She had a few strands out to frame her face, and also pulled some up in buns atop her head for a funky style.

In the second snap, Molly showed off more of her beauty look, and shared a snap with a playful vibe. She had soft pink eyeshadow on her lids, paired with cat eye liner and long lashes to accentuate her stunning green eyes. Her skin looked flawless, with a hint of blush to give her a natural glow. Her lips had a pink gloss on them that accentuated their fullness, and Molly posed with her tongue trapped between her teeth and her one hand raised in a peace sign.

Molly’s fans absolutely loved the smoking hot Instagram update, and the post racked up over 32,600 likes within just 52 minutes. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 286 comments within less than an hour.

“You’re the prettiest girl ever,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful and cute as always Molly, plus very hot and sexy,” another follower added.

“Nice outfit you rock everything,” another said.

“I love the blonde better than platinum then again you pull off both #QUEEN,” one fan said, complimenting the bombshell on her long locks.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Molly tantalized her eager followers with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a basic white spaghetti strap tank. The top clung to her curves, and though it didn’t show off her cleavage, she went braless under the thin shirt for a super sexy look.