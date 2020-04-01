Victoria Justice’s Sister Madison Reed Stuns In A Cherry-Print Bikini

Madison posed on a rocky beach in front of crashing waves.

Madison Grace Reed was lavished with praise after sharing a set of breathtaking bikini photos with her fans. However, it was her stunning smile, not her fit physique, that captivated many of her admirers.

On Tuesday, Madison, who is the younger half-sister of Victorious star Victoria Justice, helped her 642,000 followers end March on a high note by uploading the swimsuit snaps to her Instagram account. The 23-year-old brunette beauty was pictured rocking a flirty white two-piece swimsuit that featured a cheery red cherry print. The green stems on the juicy fruits gave the playful swimsuit an extra pop of color.

Madison’s eye-catching bathing suit included an off-the-shoulder ruffle top that added a touch of romance to her look. It was a modest design that kept her cleavage mostly covered up, drawing the eye to her shapely shoulders instead.

Madison’s matching bottoms had a high-cut with a waistline that hit her right below the belly button. They featured black lace-up ties on the sides.

The bright white of Madison’s bikini was striking against her tan skin. The garment showed off her sculpted midriff, flawless decolletage, and toned legs.

Madison was wearing her ombre brunette hair down and straight. A sea breeze was gently blowing her locks’ caramel-colored ends. Her beauty look included dark eye makeup and a vibrant coral lip.

Madison was pictured sitting atop a few large rocks that had been smoothed by moving seawater. She had her legs slightly spread, and her hands were resting on her inner knees. She was flashing a dazzling smile, but she was turning her head to her left instead of looking at the camera.

In her first snapshot, waves were crashing against her stone seat, sending up a salty spray of white foam. The water was calmer in her second photo. Both images were snapped in front of a clear pale blue sky with a touch of pink from the setting sun.

Madison added a whimsical geotag to her photos, describing their location as “Once Upon a Time.”

As of this writing, Madison’s seaside snapshots have been liked over 17,000 times, and they’ve received hundreds of comments.

“Your smile is so contagious, I can’t stop smiling when I see you smile,” read one response to Madison’s post.

“You have such a touching and tender smile Maddy!! How are you doing during this quarantine? I hope everyone is okay and wish all the best,” another admirer remarked.

“Doing ok thanks wish the same for you,” Madison replied.

Madison’s sister also had words of praise for her pictures.

“Ahhh!! I love these sm they’re so magical,” Victoria wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Victoria and Madison enjoyed a sisterly outing last month when they attended Cinq à Sept’s Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear show during New York Fashion Week. They both rocked shiny, ab-baring looks to the event.