Kylie Jenner Shows Off Perfect Hourglass Figure In A Skintight Bodysuit

American social media sensation and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram page and mesmerized her legions of followers with a very hot snap.

In the snap, uploaded on Tuesday, March 32, the hottie could be seen rocking a light-pink, ribbed bodysuit that perfectly hugged her enviable, hourglass figure. The plunging neckline of the ensemble allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage, while the high-cut hemline of the garment provided her fans with a generous view of her sexy thighs.

Staying true to form, Kylie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a dark-beige foundation that rendered her face a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, opted for a nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner a thin coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application with her signature, mauve lipstick that perfectly accentuated her luscious lips.

In terms of accessories, the reality TV star opted for a dainty pendant, small hoop earrings in gold, a delicate bracelet and an assortment of rings. She wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall on her back.

To strike a pose, Kylie stood straight, raised her arms to hold her hair, closed her eyes, and parted her lips to exude seductive vibes.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, Kylie did not add a caption with her snap. Instead, she just used a heart and a cloud emoji and left it to her fans to interpret the meaning.

Within 40 minutes of going live, the hot snap racked up close to two million views, while fans also flocked to the comments section, leaving more than 12,000 reactions. Such a volume of interest within such a short span of time proves that Kylie is, indeed, the queen of Instagram and fans can’t seem to wait for her to post new snaps every day.

“Wow, Kylie. Are you even real?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Can we get married, please?” another user wrote to express his wishful thinking.

“Damn, babe. You are surely the hottest woman on Earth. And this picture is everything!!” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised the stunner’s attire.

“That bodysuit looks so gorgeous on you. I think only you can pull this off!” they wrote.

Other fans used words like “queen,” “omg, unbelievable,” and “goddess of beauty,” to praise the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models, celebrities, and influencers, including Stella Maxwell, Gizele Oliveira, and Bruna Rangel Lima.