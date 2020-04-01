‘Outlander’ Season 5: Episode 8 On One Week Hiatus Which Leaves Viewers Hanging After Cliffhanger

Viewers will not be able to learn more about Roger's fate until April 12 as 'Outlander' takes a short break.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (Titled “The Ballad of Roger Mac”) and Episode 8 (titled “Famous Last Words”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the last episode of Outlander featured quite the cliffhanger. Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin), who was tasked with making contact with Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix), came afoul of the law after a misunderstanding arose. When caught hugging Morag MacKenzie (Elysia Welch), who is a distant relative of his, Roger was hanged. The episode concluded with his wife, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), along with her parents, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), coming across his still-hanging body.

Starz

Already, viewers are eager to find out more about this horrific event but, as pointed out by Fansided, their wait will be longer than expected. Starz has put Episode 8 on hiatus for one week, meaning the episode will not air this Sunday night.

Currently, no reason has been given for the short break. While current world events regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) might be expected to be the reason behind this delay, it appears not to be the case as production has already been completed for Season 5. However, it is not the first time that the network has done with. Previously, Starz has put a one-week hiatus between some episodes in Season 2 and 3. Both times, no particular reason was cited for doing so.

The good news is that this is not a long hiatus and the series will return on April 12. In addition, a trailer has been released already for Episode 8.

The clip confirms that Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) will be alerted of Murtagh’s demise in the upcoming episode of Outlander. Jamie appears to be the one to have told her and, as to be expected, Jocasta is stoic.

“Murtagh and I were not husband and wife,” the character tells Jamie.

“Doesna make the pain any less,” Jamie responds.

It is also revealed that Brianna has been granted 5,000 acres. Claire suspects that Governor Tryon (Tim Downie) is trying to buy Brianna’s forgiveness after what happened to Roger.

“I don’t need land, I need my husband back,” Brianna retorts.

This seems like confirmation that Roger certainly is dead. However, fans of the book series on which Outlander is based are still optimistic he will suffer the same fate as what befalls him in The Fiery Cross.

Finally, the Episode 8 clip concludes with Claire discovering that some water hemlock is missing from her inventory. This is concerning as the herb is highly poisonous. However, the clip stops short of showing who has taken it.

Fans can view the trailer for the next episode of Outlander below.