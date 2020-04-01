Lana Rhoades Sizzles In Skin-Tight Red Velvet: ‘Quarantine But Make It Glam’

Lana Rhoades share a post on Instagram recently that showed that she’s not allowing her coronavirus pandemic social distancing to keep her from enjoying some glamour.

The adult film actress shared a series of two pictures of herself outside in the dark. She wore a sexy, skin-tight long sleeve red velvet gown that featured a cutout in the back that showed plenty of skin, and it came from Fashion Nova. Interestingly, the garment’s sleeves also appeared to include gloves that covered her hands. In the first image, she stood next to greenery, and she leaned her elbows on a short wall as she gazed into the camera. The brunette beauty wore her highlighted hair in waves and slicked back from her forehead, and a heavily tattooed arm reached out and held a piece of her hair in the image. She wore blush, smokey eye makeup, and a soft pink lipstick to highlight her features. She accessorized the fancy gown with a sparkly silver bracelet and dangling earrings. In the second photo, Lana sat on a light-colored upholstered bench, and she arched her back with her hands pressing into the seat as she looked up over a nearby railing.

In the caption, Lana revealed that she had no intention of letting staying in keep her from getting glammed up. At least 335,000 Instagram users appreciated the sexy share by hitting the “like” button. Plus, more than 1,500 took the time to compose a reply for the porn star. Several wondered whose hand appeared in the first image, but so far, the ideas of who it might be are inconclusive. Others praised the actress’s post.

“GO OFF GIRL… also that makeup looks fire,” gushed a big fan of the look.

“Beautiful and Mike is a lucky man and hello from the UK,” a second follower declared, including a flag of the United Kingdom and a waving emoji.

“Damn, are you a parking ticket because you’ve got fine written all over you,” joked another devotee.

“Hey, I got an important question! Should Rhoades be pronounced as Roads or really as Rhoades???” a fourth Instagram user wondered of the adult film star’s last name, but she has not responded yet.

