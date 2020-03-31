‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Episode 15 Trailer Hints At Daryl Finding Out That Rick Is Still Alive

Daryl Dixon and Judith will bond over killing walkers in the next episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The trailer for Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 10 shows the interaction between Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and has led to speculation that Daryl will learn about Rick (Andrew Lincoln) still being alive.

As MovieIdol points out in his break down of the Episode 15 trailer, it seems likely that Judith will reveal to Daryl that Rick might have survived his accident at the bridge in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

During the Episode 15 trailer, the pair are shown in the woods and Judith asks Daryl to help her.

“I want to learn what you do,” Judith says to Daryl. “How to keep us safe.”

The clip then shows Judith apparently practicing on walkers as she kills them effectively. However, it is the implication of this scene that is likely more important.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

If Judith is with Daryl, it probably means that the youngest Grimes has told him about her conversation with Michonne (Danai Gurira) in Episode 13 of The Walking Dead. This episode concluded with Michonne revealing that she had found evidence to suggest that Judith’s father, Rick, was still alive.

She then decided to venture out and try to find him, leaving her exit from the series open and also adding the likely possibility that this character will appear in the trio of movies planned by AMC that will be based on what happened to Rick after he was rescued by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh).

As Comic Book points out, Daryl searched long and hard for Rick after his disappearance and it is considered unfinished business by the character who is renowned for his tracking skills.

“He’s a master tracker, he can get you from here to there no problem, he’s very intuitive and he’s very observant, and he just can’t find it. It makes no sense to him,” Reedus previously revealed during an episode of Talking Dead.

As to how Daryl will react to this news remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into the next episode in order to find out more.

Fans can check out the trailer for Episode 15 below.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 15 of The Walking Dead will act as a temporary finale due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the social distancing rules that now apply in relation to it.