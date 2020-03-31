Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Sculpted, Sweaty Physique In Skimpy Outfit

Fit Instagram sensation Lauren Drain, who is often referred to as the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” stunned her 3.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double Instagram update.

Lauren didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be standing outside on a stretch of concrete in front of a plain white wall. The somewhat industrial background provided the perfect backdrop for Lauren’s fit physique to be the focal point of a steamy shot.

Lauren rocked a tiny red bikini top that her ample assets were nearly bursting out of. Over that, she layered a semi-sheer black crop top with a high neckline. The top showed off her sculpted arms and shoulders, and though the material covered her chest, her cleavage was still visible through the mesh fabric of her crop top.

She paired the top with red bikini bottoms that sat low on her hips, exposing plenty of her toned stomach. Her sculpted legs were also on full display, shimmering under the sunlight, almost appearing to be oiled up. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of white running shoes, and had her long blond locks pulled up in a sleek ponytail.

For the first snap, Lauren held her ponytail in one hand while the other tugged slightly at her bikini bottoms. Her lips were parted as she gazed off in the distance, looking fit and seductive.

For the second snap, Lauren turned around to give her fans a peek at the back of the ensemble. Her bottoms were a thong style, and they showcased her pert derriere to perfection.

Lauren paired the sizzling post with a heartfelt caption that discussed the current situation in the world, and gave her fans four tips on how to boost their moods and stay positive.

The blond bombshell’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot post, and it racked up over 14,200 likes within just three hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also earned 217 comments within the same time span from Lauren’s eager fans.

“You are masterpiece of pure beauty,” one fan commented.

“How can you pick from gorgeous and perfection??” another fan said, referring to the part in her caption in which Lauren asked her fans which of the snaps they liked better.

“Girl you are AMAZING,” another added.

“Can someone get a mop because I’m drooling?” one fan said.

Lauren has been sharing some pictures taken before all the self-isolation set in, and continuing to keep her followers tantalized. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap of herself posing in a skintight mini dress in front of In-N-Out Burger.