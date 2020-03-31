Lynnie Marie Rocks A Provocative Lingerie Set And Killer Heels On Instagram

American model Lynnie Marie, who is famous on Instagram for sharing her skin-baring snaps every week, recently went online and posted a new lingerie snapshot on her page to wow her 1.3 million fans.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Tuesday, March 31, the stunner could be seen rocking a light-pink and black lingerie set, one that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The tiny strapless bra struggled to contain her ample bosoms, while her sexy mesh panty drew viewers’ attention toward her small waist and taut stomach. To spice things up, Lynnie wore a pair of black, thigh-high sheer stockings, while she completed her look with a pair of black, high-heeled pumps.

Staying true to her signature style, and to complement her sexy attire, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured foundation, a tinge of pink blush, pink lipstick, a thick coat of mascara applied over false eyelashes, and defined eyebrows. She wore her blond tresses in curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and chest.

For the picture, Lynnie could be seen sitting on a dining table under a beautiful chandelier. She held her hands behind her head, parted her lips and seductively gazed into the camera to strike a pose.

In the caption, she asked her fans about the things that they plan to do once the global quarantine is over and tagged her photographer in the post for acknowledgment. What’s more, she also invited her followers to join her Only Fans account, which is a paid subscription, free of charge.

Within an hour of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has accrued more than 4,000 likes and 240-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised Lynnie for her incredible figure but they also enthusiastically shared their post-quarantine plans.

“You are so sexy and beautiful with class and sophistication,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow…looking really gorgeous…hope that you had a good day,” another one chimed in.

“[After the quarantine ends], I will go to the next metal concert and get my head-banging muscles back in shape. Truly tantalizing shot, by the way,” a third follower wrote.

“You are surely a beautiful lady! Hot and sexy af!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “obsessed with you,” and “goddess” to praise the blond bombshell.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Shani Hollywood and Kasey Hill.