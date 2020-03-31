Hailey Clauson Flaunts Gorgeous Legs In Minuscule Shorts: ‘Mood Going On The 3rd Week Of Self Isolation’

Hailey Clauson took to Instagram to share a photo of her killer legs during another day in isolation. Like nearly everyone else, the model has been lying low at home as the COVID-19 pandemic rips across the world. Now, it appears as though she is digging for things to do out of boredom and she shared the results of her attempts to amuse herself with fans in a new black and white photo.

Clauson did not specifically share her location in the new update, but she appeared to be in a room in her home that had a blank wall and a mirror. The 25-year-old was photographed from behind her head as she held her hips, raising her legs high up in the air. Only the model’s back remained on the ground as her thin legs and booty became airborne. She kept things casual, wearing a pair of white knee-high socks and black sneakers that had matching black laces. She added a white crop top to the look, flashing a hint of her toned tummy in the image as well.

The Sports Illustrated smokeshow rocked a pair of insanely small jean shorts, finishing the ensemble with a black track jacket. The Thousand Oaks, California native wore her hair in a middle part, which allowed fans to see the outgrowth of her hair dye. In the caption of the post, she shared that this was her mood going on week three of isolation, asking her 500,000-plus fans how they were handling being quarantined.

The post has earned her a lot of attention already. Within just a few minutes, the upload has gained over 2,000 likes and 30-plus comments. Some fans took to the comments section to let Clauson know that they were also going stir crazy, while many others simply raved over her bombshell body.

“Good night beautiful hailey take care James from New Zealand,” one follower wrote, adding a smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“Haha yoga pose? In isolation don’t even know which day it is lol,” another fan joked.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” added a third admirer, including a few red heart emoji with their message.

The model seems to enjoy flaunting her fit physique on Instagram. A few weeks ago, as reported by The Inquisitr, she pushed the envelope in a snap that saw her bending over in a minuscule thong. She added a pair of black over-the-knee boots to the outfit and covered her chest with nothing but a pillow. That update earned her a ton of praise from her legion of fans.