Hailey Clauson Flaunts Gorgeous Legs In Minuscule Shorts: ‘Mood Going On The 3rd Week Of Self Isolation’

Hailey Clauson took to Instagram to share a photo of her killer legs on during another day in isolation. Like nearly everyone else, the model has been laying low at home as the COVID-19 pandemic rips across the world. Now, it appears as though she is digging for things to do out of boredom and she shared the results with fans in a new black and white photo.

Clauson did not specifically share her location in the new update but she appeared to be in a room in her home with a blank wall and mirror directly in front of her. The 25-year-old was photographed from behind her head as she held her hips, raising her legs up high up in the air. Only the model’s back was on the ground while her thin legs and booty airborne. She wore a pair of white knee-high socks while keeping things casual in a black set of sneakers that had matching laces. She added a white crop top to the look, flashing a hint of her toned tummy as well.

The Sports Illustrated smokeshow rocked a pair of insanely small jean shorts, finishing the ensemble with a black track jacket. The Thousand Oaks native parted her long, highlighted locks in the middle of her head and fans were able to see the outgrowth of her hair dye. In the caption of the post, she shared that this is her mood going on week three of isolation, asking her 500,000-plus fans how they are doing.

In just a few minutes of the update going live on her page, it’s earned her a lot of attention with over 2,000 likes and 30-plus comments. Some fans took to the shot to let Clauson know that they are also going stir crazy while many others simply raved over her bombshell body.

“Good night beautiful hailey take care James from New Zealand,” one follower wrote, adding a smiley face emoji to the end of their comment.

“Haha yoga pose? In isolation don’t even know which day it is lol,” another fan joked.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third admirer added along with a few red heart emoji.

A few weeks ago, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the model pushed the envelope once again, bending over in a minuscule thong. She added a pair of black over-the-knee boots to the outfit, covering her chest with only a pillow. That update earned her a ton of praise from her legion of fans.