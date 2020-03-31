3 Days After Comparing Coronavirus To The Flu, Donald Trump Says, ‘It’s Not The Flu. It’s Vicious’

After seemingly downplaying the coronavirus pandemic as similar to an ordinary flu on previous occasions, Trump took a starkly different approach on Tuesday.

At a White House coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, Donald Trump appeared to take a more serious view of the pandemic’s severity than in the past, when he repeatedly compared the deadly virus to the ordinary seasonal flu. As recently as Friday, the president compared the coronavirus to the flu at a press briefing, saying, “you cancel it a germ, you can call it a flu, you can call it a virus, you can call it many different things,” according to quotes published by The New York Times.

But on Tuesday, Trump clearly stated that the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus is “vicious.”

“A lot of people were saying think of it as the flu, but it’s not the flu. It’s vicious,” Trump said, as quoted via Twitter by BBC reporter Anthony Zurcher.

Zurcher noted, however, that last week on Tuesday, Trump defended his stated goal to “re-open” the country by Easter, April 12, by saying that the country never shuts down even though “we lose thousands of people a year to the flu.”

Trump previously claimed on Sunday that certain unnamed people had encouraged him to do nothing at all in response to the coronavirus pandemic, supposedly telling him to “ride it like a cowboy.”

Donald Trump just said the coronavirus isn’t the flu. Here he is three days ago saying it was the same as the flu. pic.twitter.com/fOEcInb775 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 31, 2020

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated the above claims about being advised to let the crisis blow over, as reported via Twitter by Vox.com reporter Aaron Rupar, whose account was compiled by Thread Reader.

“I had many friends, people with common sense who said, ‘why don’t we just ride it out?'” the president said at the briefing, adding that those “friends” told him to do nothing and “think of it as the flu.”

The flu, however, is significantly less deadly than the coronavirus, according to an analysis by The New York Times. Seasonal flu results in fatalities of about 0.1 percent of all infections, according to the publication’s data. But coronavirus infection kills between 1.4 percent and 2 percent of those who contract the virus. In other words, coronavirus appears to be between 14 and 20 times as deadly as ordinary, seasonal flu.

But the World Health Organization, as pointed out by The New York Times, estimated the death rate from coronavirus infection at an even higher number — 3.4 percent, or 34 times as deadly as the flu.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease specialist on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has recently given a more optimistic assessment, estimating that the death rate from the pandemic will come in at only 1 percent.