Michelle Money & Boyfriend Mike Weir Share Thankful Message As They Update Fans On Her Daughter Brielle

'The Bachelor' alum thanks fans for their love as her daughter recovers from a serious accident.

Michelle Money and her longtime boyfriend Mike Weir are thanking fans for their support and prayers following her teen daughter’s tragic skateboarding accident.

One day after alerting fans that her 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, was on life support in the ICU of a Utah children’s hospital, The Bachelor alum and her pro golfer boyfriend shared the news that fans’ prayers are being heard. In a video posted to Instagram, Michelle and Mike Weir are seen at home as they sit on the couch to update fans on the situation.

Weir started out by saying that Michelle was able to come home to get some much-needed sleep – 12 hours worth — after camping out at the hospital all day on Monday. Only one parent is allowed to be at the hospital with Brielle due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Michelle likely switched places with her daughter’s father, Ryan Money, and headed home to rest.

Michelle then spoke to tell fans that their support “means the world” to her family. The Bachelor in Paradise beauty said that all of the prayers are being answered and felt. She also revealed that Brielle is now in stable condition following surgery.

In the caption to the post, Weir added that Brielle’s “numbers” are looking good following her successful surgery. He acknowledged that there will be some difficult days going forward, but that they are both full of gratitude on this day.

In comments to the post, fans and friends thanked Michelle and Mike for the update.

“Thank God Michelle,” one commenter wrote. “Your daughter gets her strength for YOU!!! She will be good as new soon!! Never doubt that!!

“Thank God she is stable keep on praying,” another wrote.

“Glad to hear the good news! Praying for all of you that she makes a full recovery!” another added.

“So glad to hear positive news about Brielle,” another wrote. “You are in our thoughts, and we are continuing to send our healing prayers your way.”

The update was long-awaited positive news for fans of the ABC reality veteran. After posting three updates about her daughter’s condition on Monday, Michele was silent on social media throughout the day on Tuesday, which had many fans worried.

In addition to fan support and prayers, Michelle and her family have received a wave of love from members of Bachelor Nation. Several franchise stars, including Emily Maynard, Trista Sutter, Deanna Pappas Stagliano, and newly crowned Bachelorette Clare Crawley have posted supportive messages for Michelle and her daughter.