Arianny Celeste Gets All Dressed Up In A Sexy White Dress At Home

In her latest Instagram post, UFC stunner Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she got all dressed up, even though she was simply remaining at home. The bombshell included the phrase “Stay at Home and Keep Positive” in the geotag of the post in place of an actual location.

In the picture, Arianny leaned against a soft surface, and played with her brunette tresses with her other hand. She rocked a slinky, sexy white dress that clung to her curves without being too tight. The dress had a cowl neck that dipped low, showing off her tantalizing cleavage, and had thin straps stretching over her shoulders. The dress had a silk sash to belt it, which Arianny knotted in a large bow. The detail accentuated her slim waist and emphasized her hourglass physique.

The skirt of the dress skimmed over Arianny’s curves before ending at mid-thigh. Not all of her toned legs were on display because of the way the snap was cropped, but fans were still able to get a glimpse of her thigh. The dress was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Arianny has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the retailer in the picture as well as in the caption of the post.

Arianny had her brunette locks styled in a deep side part with major volume and waves. Her strands tumbled down one shoulder, leaving the other bare, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe. The stunner didn’t wear a necklace, allowing the neckline of the dress to be the statement in the look, but added a pair of hoop earrings as well as her customary mixed metal bracelets.

Her makeup was neutral yet stunning, with just enough to accentuate her natural beauty. Arianny’s followers loved the post, and it racked up over 19,800 likes within just two hours. It also received 274 comments from her followers.

“OMG You are the prettiest woman on Earth babe,” one fan said.

“You always look beautiful, but this is glamorous. Continued success and be safe,” another added.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Goddess,” another fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a smoking hot snap taken a while ago in Malibu, California. In the picture, she rocked a sunshine yellow bikini with embellished details. The swimsuit showcased her buxom curves to perfection, and it received over 12,000 likes from her eager fans in less than an hour.