‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Phyllis & Nick Decide For Good

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 1, tease some major relationship decisions throughout Genoa City. Lola puts the brakes on Theo’s plans while Victoria tells Billy goodbye for good. Plus, Phyllis and Nick make a big decision about their future.

Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) plan backfires, according to SheKnows Soaps. He is so excited to finally have Lola (Sasha Calle) to himself for a weekend away from Genoa City and all the drama there. He even gets tickets for a Broadway show to make the whole thing extra special. Unfortunately for Theo, things don’t end up going his way. After Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gives Lola some bad news, she decides to back out of their mini-vacation. Lola doesn’t feel right about leaving when her brother needs her so much.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) takes care of unfinished business. She decides to have it out with Billy (Jason Thompson) once and for all. Billy hopes to help Victoria through her recovery. Still, she makes it incredibly clear that she is not interested in having anything to do with him outside of co-parenting their children. Victoria feels she’s already spent too much of her time and energy on Billy, and every time it’s only brought her extreme heartbreak. This time, Victoria seems she’s indeed done with her ex-husband. She also thinks Billy should enjoy his relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), but it doesn’t seem like things were meant to be between Amanda and Billy. Despite that he’s not with the lawyer, Victoria wants nothing to do with Billy.

Speaking of trying and failing several times, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) decide their relationship. They both know that all they do is hurt each other in the end. However, neither Nick nor Phyllis can deny that they have an unmistakable pull to each other. They make each other laugh, and Phyllis and Nick are great friends. Plus, they’re a good team. Unfortunately, their daughter Summer (Hunter King) has been through their whole roller coaster one too many times, and she is adamant that her parents don’t reunite. While they both love Summer, Phyllis and Nick also know that they have to live their lives the way they want to live them. That means, while they can consider Summer’s wishes, Nick and Phyllis will ultimately make their own decisions. Although they’ve shared plenty of heartbreak, Phyllis believes they’ve made amends. Plus, both Nick and Phyllis are lonely right now, which means they are likely to choose to give it one more try.