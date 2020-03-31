Ainsley Rodriguez Shows Off Sculpted Figure In Blue Sports Bra And Shorts For New Upper Body Workout

Ainsley Rodriguez continued to show her 2 million Instagram followers how to work on their fitness at home with the latest video series on her Instagram page. The workout focused on the upper-body and Ainsley used a yellow exercise band instead of weights.

Dressed in a blue and pink sports bra and matching shorts, the brunette beauty started the circuit with a series of hammer curls. For this exercise, she pulled the band up onto one of her legs until it reached her mid-thigh. Then she grabbed the other end with one hand and started pulling it upward, keeping her elbow bent while doing so. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions on each arm.

In the next clip, she performed a series of rear delt pulses. She placed the band around the palms of her hand and pull it outward repeatedly, stretching it in the process. Her caption recommended doing the exercise in one-minute intervals.

Shoulder presses came next and for this one, Ainsley placed the exercise band around her wrists and raised her arms above her head. Then she pulled them down, pulling the band apart as she did so.

Ainsley attached the band to the leg of a chair for a set of back rows in the next video. Then she bent forward, placing one foot in front of the other, and pulled band upward in a slow and controlled movement. She suggested doing 25 reps on each arm.

And finally, in the fifth video of the series, Ainsley performed a set of alternating bicep curls. She held one end of the band against her leg with her palm and then pulled its other end upward to complete her reps. Ainsley recommended doing the exercise for one minute.

And amid all of thee compliments, some commenters had questions for Ainsley. More than one Instagram user asked the Miami-based fitness model about the source of her resistance bands. In her reply, Ainsley informed them that they are available on her website. She currently sells a package of three for 24.99.