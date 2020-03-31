Rita Ora Wears A Series Of Eye-Catching Outfits For New Clothing Campaign

Rita Ora is the face of the latest Deichmann campaign and has modeled a number of their outfits that are on sale. The “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper took Instagram to announce the new collection as well as the photoshoot that took place for it.

In the first shot, Ora stunned in a green ensemble which consisted of a blazer and shorts. She wore her long wavy blond hair down and accessorized herself with numerous rings and necklaces. The “Only Want You” singer was captured sitting down. She placed one elbow on her knee and rested the other on her other leg. She was photographed from the knees-up and looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression. The posed in front of a shimmery metallic silver backdrop.

In the next slide, she was snapped in a photo that showcased her ensemble from head-to-toe. Ora wowed in a long white dress with a thigh-high slit. The “How We Do (Party)” hitmaker wore the look with pink heels. She stretched one leg out and the raised the other towards her. She looked up at the camera with a fierce expression and was photographed on a wet-looking surface.

In the third frame, Ora looked incredible in a sleeveless blue top with hints of black. The item of clothing was zipped all the way up and covered her neck. The item of clothing showed off the large tattoo she has inked on her arm. Over the top, she wrapped herself up in a blue jacket which she left hang off her shoulder. The pic was taken up close and showed off Ora’s natural beauty. She appeared to have a natural makeup look going on and wore her blond locks down.

In the fourth and final image, she showcased the green outfit from top to bottom. She paired the ensemble with pink glittery shoes and was shot lying down on a multicolored metallic sheet. She crossed her arms and stared up at the camera.

For her caption, Ora explained this shoot took place in Miami in January before everything went into lockdown. he urged her fans to stay at home and to be safe.

She thanked the Deichmann family for always being sweet and kind to her and that she’s happy to announce that this line is available on their online store.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 271,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 16.1 million followers.

“You are stunning,” one user wrote.

“NEED,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.