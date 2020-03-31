JoJo Gomez Sizzles In Black On ‘Inside Dance’ Cover

Professional dancer and celebrity choreographer, JoJo Gomez, who’s based out of Los Angeles, thrilled her fans with her latest dance-inspired share on Instagram.

The dance shared a picture of herself on the cover of the April/May edition of Inside Dance magazine. The shot featured a gray background, and Gomez is in the middle of it wearing all black. The garment featured sheer black long sleeves and a high neckline. Plus, around the choreographer’s center is fluffy black faux fur. The instructor also wore giant silver hoop earrings, and her raven hair was pulled up on top of her head in a gorgeous messy bun with tendrils escaping. She wore a shiny peachy lip color, and her eyelashes had black mascara. A big beautiful smile completed the entire outfit.

In her caption, Gomez, 26, thanked the magazine for featuring her, and she said that inside the cover, she shared her story. Leegumbs Photography received the credit for the lovely cover. The dancer’s fans on the popular social media platform loved her post with nearly 4,500 hitting the “like” button. Plus, dozens of Instagram users also left an uplifting comment in the reply section.

“It’s my dream to be a dancer, but unfortunately in my country, we don’t have choreography classes, and I don’t have enough talent to learn it myself,” wrote one fan.

“I’m so so sooo freaking proud, and I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you,” another follower gushed, including a heart emoji.

“JoJo Gomez, you are so amazing!!! Thank you so much for always being so positive and always inspiring us all! Love you and so excited for you!!!!” exclaimed a third fan.

“You spread positivity, joy, light, and a very infectious love for dance. More people should know your name. Congratulations!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

The magazine also responded to Gomez’s post.

“It’s our HONOR to celebrate you and share your passion!” replied Inside Dance.

The choreographer has helped create dances for Demi Lovato, Tinashe, and the Backstreet Boys, to name just a few, according to a Great Bit Story report. She has a passionate, raw, and animated style of dance, and although she’s busy helping stars rock their performances, she also takes time to mentor up and coming talents.

