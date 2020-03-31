Viki Odintcova Flaunts Ample Cleavage In A Sexy Black Dress, Shares Her Story Of Being Scammed Online

Russian model Viki Odintcova recently went online and treated her 5.1 million followers to a very sexy snapshot, one which sent temperatures through the roof.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Tuesday, March 31, the hottie could be seen rocking a very sexy black dress. To spice things up, she slipped the spaghetti straps of the dress off her shoulders to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but as she sat on a softa with her legs spread apart, she also put her long, sexy legs on full display to titillate her fans.

She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her right shoulder and bosom, while in terms of makeup, she decided to go with subtle shades. The application featured a dark-beige shade of foundation that matched her sunkissed skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a nude blush, opted for a nude lipstick, multi-colored eyeshadows, and defined eyebrows. The stunner also strobed her face with a highlighter for an illuminating look, while she had her toenails painted with a white polish.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in the model’s hometown of Moscow, Russia. For the picture, she sat in a room while leaning against a wall. She lightly touched her hair, parted her lips, and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

Viki included a long caption with the post, written in Russian. According to a Google translation, she shared a recent incident related to how she was scammed online while she was trying to sell a pair of shoes that she had never worn. She added that while it was sad to see how people can go to any lengths to make money through deception, it was funny how she got deceived so easily.

Within five hours of posting, the post amassed more than 111,000 likes and close to a thousand comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her hot looks but they also sympathized with her for becoming a victim of online scam.

“Wow, you are a gorgeous woman. I love you so much,” one of her ardent admirers commented on the snap.

“What a beautiful lady. I wish you were mine, my love,” another user chimed in.

“Hello, gorgeous. So sorry that it happened to you but welcome to the real online world. Be safe next time,” a third user wrote.

“Quarantine with you would be heaven,” a fourth admirer remarked.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Anna Miller, Natasha Lee, and Yanita Yancheva.