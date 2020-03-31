Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In Black String Bikini: ‘I’ll Be Here’

Jilissa Zoltko took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share yet another bikini snap. The sexy model told her fans that she’ll continue to be right were she is during her period of social distancing.

In the racy snaps, Jilissa looked smoking hot in a black string bikini. The classic triangle top tied over her shoulders and showcased the model’s toned arms and ample cleavage. The matching bottoms fastened over her curvy hips and flaunted her tiny waist and killer legs in the process. The swimwear also gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs.

The blond bombshell accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings, a ring on her finger, and gold bracelets on her wrist.

In the first photo, Jilissa lounged on an outdoor bed as she placed all of her weight on one hip and laid her hands flat on the piece of furniture to keep her balance. She had her legs crossed and wore a sultry expression on her face. The second snap featured the model in a similar position. However, she had her head turned to the side and beamed a bright smile.

Jilissa wore her long, golden locks parted in the middle and styled in soft waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also went full bombshell with her makeup look. The application included pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, which she complemented with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She also sported long lashes and black eyeliner. She further defined her eyes with dark, sculpted brows, and completed the look with pink lipstick.

Many of Jilissa’s 687,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love to the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 10,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Admirers also gushed over the model by leaving over 200 messages in the comments section.

“So pretty,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous as usual,” another wrote.

“Beautiful you are!” a third social media user told the model.

“You have the most beautiful smile,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s loyal followers know that her bikini game is on point. She is seen flashing her curves in a sexy two-piece on the regular, but fans don’t seem to have any complaints.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa most recently delighted her followers when she rocked a strappy navy blue bikini in her living room. That photo also proved to be popular. It has raked in more than 32,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.