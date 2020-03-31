Zara Larsson Stuns In Sheer Sparkly Mini Dress

Swedish singer Zara Larsson took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

The “Ruin My Life” hitmaker stunned in a sparkly mini dress that appeared to be black. The item of clothing was sheer and displayed her legs. The attire featured cutouts at the back, which also showed off her back and the tattoo she has inked on the side. Larsson paired the ensemble with black stilettoes which had Yves Saint Laurent’s signature logo going down the heel. The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress rocked long, pointy acrylic nails and applied a coat of red nail polish. She sported her shoulder-length orange/red hair down and opted for a wet look. Larsson accessorized herself with a thin bracelet around her wrist and put on fiery red lipstick and eye-catching eyeshadow for the occasion.

In the photo, she was captured crouching down. She placed both hands in front of her and was photographed side on. Larsson turned her head over to the camera and looked at the lens with a mouth-open expression. The “Lush Life” chart-topper looked incredibly fierce and made it look effortless to be that beautiful. The 22-year old tilted her head slightly and posed in front of a plain white wall.

The image had been edited with an orange/red filter.

For her caption, Larsson explained that this look was her “inner vibe” before she started her quarantine.

She attached another image within the upload which she said described how she is feeling currently.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 208,800 likes and over 650 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“UGH I’M BLINDED BY THE BEAUTY OF THE FIRST PIC AND THE GINGER HAIR,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“This hair color!! We want it again pls,” another devotee shared.

“You look pretty and adorable,” remarked a third fan.

“You look soo pretty in that dress,” a fourth admirer commented.

Larsson is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Never Forget You” entertainer looked unreal in a black bodysuit with long black gloves. Underneath the garment, she wore tights with a pattern all over and accessorized herself with a thick sparkly necklace around her neck. Larsson sported her shoulder-length curly hair down and rocked a bold red lip. The Scandinavian star looked reminiscent of Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe and had fans in awe of her.