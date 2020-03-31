Lisa Rinna Dances Braless In White T-Shirt, Hoping To Put A Smile On The Faces Of Frontline Responders

Lisa Rinna added a sexy and silly new video to her Instagram feed to pay tribute to frontline responders. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has officially followed in the footsteps of a ton of other celebrities who are raising awareness and spreading cheer for doctors and nurses who have been working tirelessly in hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mother of two shared in the caption of the post that she wanted to post something that frontline responders may get a kick out of.

The short video clip started off with the mother of two in her home where she appeared to be in her bedroom. Just behind her was a nicely made bed and couch that was lined with pillows. She was the only one who was visible in the frame and at the very start, she could be seen standing directly in front of the camera and presumably pressing the “record” button. Rinna then backed up to give viewers a better view of her whole figure as she busted out a series of killer dance moves.

The seconds-long clip was set to Ash’s hit song, “Burn Baby Burn,” and the wife of Harry Hamlin rocked a loose-fitting white shirt without a bra underneath of it. She tucked the front of her shirt into a pair of white sweatpants for the casual but sexy look. The reality star styled her short, brunette tresses in her usual manner while her bangs swept across her forehead. She also rocked a subtle application of makeup as opposed to her normal full-face, adding a hint of eyeliner and mascara.

The clip has only been live on the 56-year-old’s account for a short period of time but it’s already proving to be a fan favorite. So far, her followers have hit the “play” button over 37,000 while giving the post well over 200 comments. Some fans who were doctors and nurses thanked her for putting a smile on their faces while many other fans simply raved over her smooth moves.

“Yassssssssss!!!! We are living for your videos now even more! Loved watching you on Wwhl! Can’t wait for 4/15!!,” one fan wrote on the post.

“We appreciate your shoutout,” a second follower chimed in, adding a series of black heart emoji to the end of their post.

“Send this to outlawmamas my daughter is a nurse at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, NICU. She and her colleagues could use some humor,” one more added.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Rinna postded a bikini clad photo that showed her on a tropical getaway. She shared that she was supposed to be there for her anniversary again this year but her plans changed due to COVID-19.