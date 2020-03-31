Lisa Rinna Dances Braless In White T-Shirt, Hoping To Put A Smile On The Faces Of Frontline Responders

Lisa Rinna added a sexy and silly new video to her Instagram feed to pay tribute to frontline responders. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has officially followed in the footsteps of a ton of other celebrities who are raising awareness and spreading cheer for doctors and nurses who have been working tirelessly in hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mother of two wrote in the caption of her post that she wanted to do something that frontline responders may get a kick out of.

The short video clip started off with the actress in her home where she appeared to be in her bedroom. Just behind her was a nicely made bed and couch that was lined with pillows. She was the only one visible in the frame and at the very start of the video, she could be seen standing directly in front of the camera and presumably pressing the “record” button. Rinna then backed up to give viewers a better view of her whole figure as she busted out a series of killer dance moves.

The seconds-long clip was set to Ash’s hit song, “Burn Baby Burn.” The beauty rocked a loose-fitting white shirt without a bra underneath it. She tucked the front of her shirt into a pair of white sweatpants for a casual yet sexy look. She styled her short brunette tresses in her usual manner while her bangs swept across her forehead. She also rocked a subtle application of makeup, adding only a hint of eyeliner and mascara instead of her normal full glam look.

The clip has only been live on the 56-year-old’s account for a short period of time but it’s already proving to be a fan favorite. So far, the video has racked up over 37,000 views and more than 200 comments. Some fans who were doctors and nurses thanked her for putting a smile on their faces, while many other fans simply raved over her smooth moves.

“Yassssssssss!!!! We are living for your videos now even more! Loved watching you on Wwhl! Can’t wait for 4/15!!” one fan wrote on the post.

“We appreciate your shoutout,” a second follower chimed in, adding a series of black heart emoji to the end of their post.

“Send this to outlawmamas my daughter is a nurse at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, NICU. She and her colleagues could use some humor,” added a third social media user.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Rinna posted a photo that showed her in a bikini on a tropical getaway. She shared that she was supposed to be there for her anniversary again this year, but her plans changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.