Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Signal That Nina’s Going To Feel Panicked & Worried

It appears that Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital will be bringing some surprises. Unfortunately, spoilers suggest that these surprises will not necessarily be pleasant ones.

The sneak peek shared at the end of Tuesday’s episode contained an intriguing snippet showing Nina. Just as she walked through the door of Kelly’s, she saw something that rattled her a great deal. Nina looked frantic as she rushed to get to something or someone on the floor. She called out Jax’s name as she voiced her panic.

Who or what is on the floor? The way she rushes through the door and calls out Jax’s name, it would seem to imply that something happened to him. However, it could also be that the situation that has Nina alarmed is something she wants Jax to rush over to help her with in some way.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nina will have the opportunity to spend time with Charlotte during Wednesday’s episode. Nina and Charlotte have not spent much time together since things with Valentin imploded at the couple’s failed wedding on New Year’s Eve. It seems quite possible that the situation at Kelly’s that worries Nina is connected to Charlotte somehow.

Charlotte's spending the day at Crimson, West Coast. And the experience might not be what Nina had in mind. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @iamscarley pic.twitter.com/hYeFvqe3ZR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 20, 2020

Over the past few months, viewers have seen Charlotte struggling with all of the disruptions in her life. She cut up a photo of Sasha at Crimson a while ago, and she’s shown a few other hints of lashing out. This drama related to Charlotte was nudged aside for a while, but General Hospital spoilers detail that the young girl’s struggles are about to stir things up again.

In fact, General Hospital spoilers reveal that this spring, Charlotte’s behavior will start to look a lot like Valentin’s. He has a reputation for being sneaky, manipulative, and retaliatory, and it seems that Charlotte is going to be acting in some similar ways.

Is whatever happens at Kelly’s on Wednesday related to Charlotte and the behavior issues of hers that are about to escalate? How is Jax involved? General Hospital spoilers don’t connect the dots as of yet, but it doesn’t sound as if viewers will be left completely in the dark for long.

Valentin will also pop up during the next show, although it appears that his focus will be on his ELQ takeover. General Hospital spoilers and rumors have hinted that there may be more bombshells coming related to Valentin and Charlotte, and fans will be curious to see how far the writers plan to push the drama on this front in the days and weeks ahead.