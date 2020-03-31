Daisy Keech Flaunts Bodacious Derriere In Denim Blue Jeans

Blond bombshell Daisy Keech captured the attention of thousands of fans around the world after she posted a series of playful snapshots of herself with her dog that displayed her famous curves on Tuesday, March 31. The American model shared the post on her Instagram account with her 3.4 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 20-year-old stunner switched between a variety of playful poses in the slideshow, which consisted of four photos, as she took center stage before the camera. Overall she exuded a happy vibe as she was hanging out with her dog and smiling widely while on a white staircase outdoors. She rocked some light makeup that highlighted her natural beauty and complexion, including a baby pink lipstick, eyelash extensions, a bit of eyeliner, and foundation. Daisy’s long blond hair fell down her back and over her her shoulders as it was naturally styled in waves. Furthermore, she kept her hair away from her face with a pink bandana, although some sidebands cascaded down the sides of her face. What stole the show in the snapshots, however, was the model’s curvy figure that she displayed in a tight top and a pair of jeans.

The model’s top, which was cropped as Daisy had tied it behind her back, was white and helped to highlight much of her chiseled core. Furthermore, the skintight garment drew attention to her full-figured assets as she went braless underneath.

Daisy paired the top with one of her favorite articles of clothing — denim jeans. The pants, which were a faded blue, showed off the beauty’s bodacious derriere as it hugged her curves even though they were a bit loose on her. Daisy finished the look off with a pair of white and sky-blue athletic trainers.

She accessorized the casual yet sporty look with a pair of gold earrings and several rings.

In her post’s caption, Daisy tagged her pup’s Instagram handle for any fans who might be interested in following her furry friend.

The slideshow was met with instantaneous enthusiasm from many of Daisy’s fans as it amassed more than 116,000 likes in just the first half-hour of going live. More than 1,000 fans also relayed their positive reactions in the comments section, praising the model on her outfit and her body.

“I love this so much,” one user commented.

“You are so pretty,” a second fan added.

“I love you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Always incredibly beautiful,” another fan proclaimed.

The hottie has shared several popular snapshots of herself on Instagram lately. Just on March 23, Daisy posted a stunning photo that displayed her in a butterfly bikini as it flaunted her curvaceous figure, per The Inquisitr. The sexy post amassed more than 400,000 likes.