Police Officer Pulls Over A Speeding Doctor To Give Her N95 Masks From His Own Supply

A police officer gave a doctor named Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua N95 respirator masks, which are in very short supply.

Dr. Sarosh Ashraf Janjua, a cardiologist from Boston, Massachusetts, got a pleasant and unexpected surprise recently when she was pulled over while heading to work in Duluth, Minnesota. While she had been pulled over for speeding she didn’t get a ticket. Instead, he gave her five N95 face masks, according to Tank’s Good News.

N95 masks are a type of respirator masks that are in very short supply right now due to the coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Janjua had two of them in her bag in the seat next to her. She had been reusing the same ones, which is certainly not ideal, because there was such a short supply. They would help protect her from contracting the illness while she treated patients in a coronavirus quarantine unit.

The officer who pulled her over, Trooper Schwartz, spotted the masks sticking out her bag when he pulled her over and immediately knew what they were. He returned to his vehicle and gave her the masks after explaining why it is so vital that she go the speed limit. He let her go with just a warning.

“He told me I shouldn’t be speeding because if I got in an accident, not only would I take up precious resources, but also [I] wouldn’t be in a position to help anyone,” Dr. Janjua said.

She was so touched by the generous and selfless gesture that she began sobbing out of gratitude.

“I burst into tears. And though it may just have been the cold wind, I think he teared up a little as well, before wishing me well and walking away. N95 masks these days are worth their weight in gold, and for him to just selflessly hand something like that over, when he stopped me for a speeding violation, I can’t tell you what it did for someone that is very scared.”

Dr. Janjua explained just how precious a resource N95 masks are right now with many hospitals nearly running out of them completely. Trooper Schwartz understood the value of the masks and could have easily kept them for himself for his own protection. Nevertheless, he gave them away to someone who truly needed them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been rising concerns that medical professionals all across the country are not getting the protective gear they need due to a lack of resources. Some doctors and nurses are having to treat infected patients without the equipment they need to keep themselves safe.