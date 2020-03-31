‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Kyle Stuns Lola

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, March 31 reveals that Adam finally has the evidence he wanted against Victor, and Theo makes an unexpected connection with Dina. Plus, Summer confronts both Nick and Phyllis while Kyle and Lola talk about their divorce.

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) used a rose to wake up Nick (Joshua Morrow). To keep things under wraps, Phyllis left first, and Summer (Hunter King) confronted her in the lobby. Although Phyllis tried to play it off that she and Nick were working together, Summer knew better. Then Phyllis pointed out that Summer is back together with Kyle (Michael Mealor), and she reminded her daughter that she and Nick could make their own decisions. Later, Summer went to see Nick at Newman Enterprises, and she begged him not to start a new relationship with her mother. Nick also reminded Summer that she has no room to talk after getting back together with Kyle. After Summer left, Phyllis showed up, and they discussed their options. Phyllis thought maybe it was just some fun times between them, but Nick said perhaps it was something more. He asked Phyllis what she wanted.

Elsewhere, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) confronted Victor (Eric Braeden) when she dropped Connor (Judah Mackey) off at the Ranch. Victor told Chelsea that what’s done is done, and she wasn’t thrilled. Back at the penthouse, Adam (Mark Grossman) got word from Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) that Cliff’s death was an accident, but her father AJ put the whole thing in motion. Ultimately, she revealed that Victor did kill AJ, and then he paid off the coroner. Adam wanted all the physical evidence, and Alyssa initially balked. However, Adam talked her into bringing everything she had in her car inside to him. After Alyssa left, Chelsea called Adam, and she ranted about Victor. Adam interrupted her to say that they had all the evidence that they needed against his father.

At the Abbott mansion, Theo (Tyler Johnson) stopped by to talk with Jack (Peter Bergman). Jack warned his nephew to put a stop to the issues with Kyle. Theo said that he’d been trying, but that his jealousy kept getting in the way. Jack admitted that Kyle wasn’t blameless, and Theo promised to make a better effort. Then, he spoke with Dina (Marla Adams), and she and Theo briefly shared a moment before Dina became lost to her disease again. Later, Kendra texted, and Theo asked her to hold off on digging for dirt on Kyle.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle met at Crimson Lights, and she assumed he wanted to talk her out of going to New York with Theo. However, Kyle actually wished to give Lola her full freedom, and they tearfully discussed their divorce.