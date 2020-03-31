‘Pump Rules’ Star Dayna Kathan Gushes Over Friendship With Ariana Madix, Says They Connect ‘On Every Level’

Dayna Kathan has enjoyed getting to know Ariana Madix.

Dayna Kathan may not have hit it off with Scheana Marie after joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules last year but she did form a solid connection to Scheana’s longtime best friend, Ariana Madix.

During an interview on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, days ago, Dayna opened up about her relationship with Ariana, who works alongside her at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, where the Bravo reality series is based, and said that the two of them “connect on every level.”

“I love Ariana. She’s so great and I think it’s weird how people care about other people’s life choice,” Kathan explained.

During the eighth season of the show, a number of fans, and cast member Jax Taylor, took aim at Madix for her unconventional choices for her life. As fans well know, Madix doesn’t want to get married to boyfriend Tom Sandoval, or any other man, and has said that she will never, ever have kids.

“If it’s not hurting you or affecting you in any way, I’m not sure why it matters,” Kathan said of the ongoing criticism over the way in which Madix has planned out her future.

Although hot topic Madix has been involved with during recent episodes of Vanderpump Rules is her sexuality. Earlier this season, after previously coming out as bisexual, Madix attended her first Los Angeles Pride Festival as a bisexual and Kathan, who is also bisexual, attended the event as well.

Prior to the parade, Kathan and Madix sat down with one another to discuss their sexuality for an episode of the show.

Continuing on to The Daily Dish hosts, Kathan wondered why women were expected to all take the same route in their lives.

“Why do we have to put on a white dress and do the whole dog and pony show if that’s not what we like. If you want to do that, I think that’s amazing. Go do that. But it’s just not for her or myself and we definitely connected on that,” Kathan explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathan was first rumored to be joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules last summer after she was spotted hanging out at a pool in Los Angeles with Madix and fellow cast member Lala Kent. Then, just weeks later, Kathan was seen with two other members of the reality series, Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright during a group visualization meditation session.