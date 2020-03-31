Valeria Orsini Looks Smoking Hot In A Cream-Colored Bikini

Lingerie model Valeria Orsini posted a hot new swimwear update to her Instagram page for her 4.2 million followers. In the new upload that was added on Tuesday, March 31, the stunner sported a scanty bikini that flaunted her enviable figure.

The Atlanta native took to the popular social media platform to share two sizzling hot snapshots of herself in the sexy cream-colored swimsuit that highlighted her killer curves. The two-piece bathing suit featured non-padded classic triangle cups that barely contained her enormous chest. It is also important to note that the thin material made her nipples visible underneath the garment.

She wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms that boasted high leg curs that came up on the model’s body, highlighting her curvy hips, taut stomach, and her slim waistline.

In the first Instagram photo, Valeria was snapped at the beach, standing on top of a big rock, posing with her left hip popped to the side. She closed her eyes as she angled her face to the side, her left hand grabbing a few strands of hair. The beautiful blue ocean and several rocks made up her background.

Valeria wore her long blond hair down in a center part that fell over her shoulders and back. She wore a full makeup application that included darkened brows, well-blended eyeshadow, thick mascara, bronzer, and nude-colored lipstick.

Recently, the lingerie model has been holding Instagram Live videos on her account, sharing her workout routines with her followers. In the caption, Valeria shared that she was having someone teach her some “breathing techniques and exercises” today. She also tagged Los Angeles-based professional photographer, Arfa, and hairstylist, Danny Newsham, in the photo.

Within three hours of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the post has racked up almost 25,000 likes and over 430 comments. Many of her online admirers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned body. A few fans didn’t have a lot to say and opted to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“Yeah, I can use any technique that will keep me breathing when I look at you. You know that you’re breathtaking!” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Little hard to breathe when you post pics likes this. You have a great day,” another admirer gushed.

“Omg! You are so unbelievably beautiful and sexy! You have an amazing body, gorgeous eyes, and sexy legs,” added a third social media user.

“You’re beautiful,” fellow influencer Melany Slief wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.