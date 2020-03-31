Anna Nystrom Is A Smokeshow In Button-Up Dress: ‘Trying To Make The Best Of The Current Situation’

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a hot photo as well as a meaningful message for her fans. As the world navigates the COVID-19 pandemic and adjusts to a new way of life, influencers have been trying to boost morale on Instagram by continuing to post content as well as inspirational messages in their captions. In the latest addition to her page, the Swedish hottie flaunted her figure while trying to be positive.

The well-lit photo showed Nystrom siting on a couch in her living room. She tagged her location at home and the setting looked cozy, as there were a few furry pillows and blankets laid out near the model. A gorgeous marble coffee table sat in front of her and the room was bright, the sun peaking through sheer pink curtains. The newly-engaged model sizzled in a tight nude button-up dress. The fitness coach flaunted her enviable figure, including her muscular legs and sculpted arms.

The YouTube star posed by placing both of her hands near her neck, drawing attention to the small silver necklace she wore. She parted her long blond locks in the middle, adding a number of large curls towards the bottom. Never shying away from her signature application of makeup, the blonde sported a neutral matte lipstick as well as a dab of blush on the rounds of her cheeks. She lined her eyes with jet black shadow and extended her lashes with a few coats of mascara.

In the caption, Nystrom shared that she is trying to make the best out of the current situation in the world, noting that — although she loves to spend time at home — the restrictions and isolations make things very different. She also included a list of things fans can do to try and help pass the time. The photo has only been live on her feed for a few minutes, but it’s already gained over 30,000 likes and 300 comments. Many social media users thanked her for the tips and shared that they were feeling the same way.

“Thanks for sharing, really good ideas! Another idea is to work on an self startup or writing your own book if that has been on your mind.. now is the time,” one follower wrote, adding a single red heart emoji to their comment.

“Very happy to see you doing okay!!!” another admirer added.

“You are one extroadinarily [sic] hot woman. Love everything about your style,” chimed in a third fan, including a flame emoji in their post.