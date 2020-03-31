Andrew Cuomo Reacts To His Brother’s Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Chris Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the disease.

Andrew Cuomo has opened up about the news that his younger brorther, Chris Cuomo, had tested positive for the coronavirus. According to People, Cuomo spoke at a press conference on Tuesday about his brother’s diagnosis, and said that Chris would “be fine.” He used the news to reemphasize the importance of social distancing during the virus, saying that the virus doesn’t care who you are.

“Everyone is subject to this virus. It is the great equalizer. I don’t care how smart, how rich, how powerful you think you are, I don’t care how young, how old. This virus is the great equalizer,” the New York governor said.

Chris, who is 49, is currently the host of Cuomo Prime Time on CNN. In fact, he and Andrew have gone viral several times in recent weeks because of their brotherly bickering during interviews about the pandemic. During the press conference, Andrew explained that Chris’s exposure risk was high because he had to leave the house for his job.

“He’s an essential worker, member of the press, so he’s been out there. You go out there, the chance that you’ll get infected is very high. I spoke to him this morning and … he’s just worried about his [wife] and his kids, that he didn’t get them infected,” Andrew said.

Andrew also took time to praise the side of his brother that many don’t get to see. Andrew said the TV host, who is currently in quarantine and plans to continue doing the show from his basement, only gets to reveal one side of himself during his television appearances.

“He has a show at 9:00 on CNN, but you just see one dimension,” Andrew said.

At the press conference, Andrew said that Cuomo is an excellent and responsible journalist, and while he’s dogged and relentless on the air, he’s totally different in his personal life.

“But that’s his job, that’s not who he is. He’s a really sweet, beautiful guy. He’s my best friend,” Andrew said.

For many, the New York governor’s press conferences have been a source of comfort as he delivers information about his state’s response to the coronavirus. The state is currently the epicenter of the virus in the U.S., and currently has more than 40 percent of all of the cases in the country. As of March 31, the state had more than 75,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,500 deaths as a result of the virus, according to The New York Times. Nationally, the number of confirmed cases had crossed 170,000 as of Tuesday.