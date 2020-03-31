Braunwyn Windham-Burke Vows ‘RHOC’ Season 15 Storylines Will Be ‘Real And Impactful’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke believes the new season will be the realest yet.

Braunwyn Windham-Buke is super excited for fans to see the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an interview with Danny Pellegrino on an episode of his podcast, Everything Iconic, last week, the mother of seven confirmed that she and her co-stars filmed their last scene of the early moments of the new season earlier this month due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which recently resulted in the state being put on a “shelter in place” order.

“Saturday was our last day of filming,” Windham-Burke revealed, giving a nod to a Saturday weeks ago.

While Windham-Burke and her co-stars still have a lot more to film for Season 15, she said that when it comes to what they’ve shot so far, she believes the new episodes will include some of the realest material fans have seen on the Real Housewives of Orange County. As she explained, she’s long been a fan of Bravo and it shows and believed that viewers of the series will find that Season 15 has “some of the most real and impactful storylines” thus far.

Prior to production on the upcoming episodes, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, the series’ longest-running cast members, announced they would be leaving the show after being offered reduced roles on Season 15.

Looking back on Season 14, which was her debut season, Windham-Burke noted that she and Gunvalson didn’t get along before suggesting that Gunvalson made the series feel “inauthentic” because she was trying so hard to stay relevant and creating unnecessary drama with the rest of the women.

“Without that,” she continued, “we are able to actually connect on a much more real and personable and human level.”

“My relationships with these women in the past month are so much deeper than they were all of last season combined,” Windham-Burke added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean, were seen filming a vow renewal for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this month and when asked about the infamous vow renewal curse of reality television during her appearance on Everything Iconic, Windham-Burke made it clear that she was unconcerned.

She then joked that because she and Sean share seven kids, divorce wouldn’t be the best move for either of them.

“We have seven kids. If we had to share custody, that means we’d be stuck alone with them. That would be a nightmare,” she said.