Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Plunging Corset

The cosplay model sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Tuesday, March 31, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The provocative pictures, taken by the professional photographer Brian Nicholson, show the digital influencer posing in front of a sizable window overlooking what appears to be a beautiful body of water. She sizzled in a sheer nude-and-red strapless corset with hook-and-eye closures from the clothing brand Savage x Fenty. The revealing lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top. In addition, the ensemble accentuated her slender waist and sculpted hips. Erica did not seem to be wearing any bottoms. She completed the sexy look with a pair of red leg garters, a statement ring, and her signature silver hoop nose ring.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell wore her auburn locks in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured subtle contour, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and blotted red lipstick.

In the first image, the 32-year-old sat, with her legs crossed, on the window sill. She gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by leaning forward. The final picture shows Erica standing up. She placed her hands on the window and turned her body slightly away from the photographer, giving fans a good view of her curvaceous side profile.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to share their opinions regarding her photo set. She also provided additional advertisement to Savage x Fenty by tagging the company.

Quite a few fans quickly flocked to the comments section to fulfill her request.

“#3 is my favorite. There is something about your eyes in that one that speaks to me,” wrote a fan,

“The first one is my favorite, [I] can see all of you beauty,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some of Erica’s admirers, however, revealed that they were unable to choose a favorite image.

“Pretty much all three are gorgeous,” said one follower.

“All beautiful as always!!!” added a fourth Instagram user.

The tattooed beauty graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 32,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Erica has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits.