‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Dayna Kathan Teases Brett Caprioni Romance, Suggests She Chose Wrong With Max Boyens

Dayna Kathan is moving on from Max Boyens in the coming episodes of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Dayna Kathan was asked about the blooming romance fans will soon see on Vanderpump Rules during an appearance on last week’s episode of The Daily Dish podcast.

Following a sneak peek at the upcoming episodes of Season 8, which featured Kathan and Caprioni seeming to strike up a relationship with one another after her long-coming split from their co-star, Max Boyens, Kathan revealed that when it comes to what goes down between her and Caprioni, fans are going to have to tune into the new episodes.

“I still don’t know what happens. So, tune in. It’s wild. It was a wild time,” Kathan admitted.

As Vanderpump Rules fans have seen in recent weeks, Kathan was first seen in a dating relationship with Boyens, the general manager of TomTom, where she was hostessing at the time, but after a number of her friends and co-stars warned her about Boyens’ playboy behavior, their relationship came to an end. Now, as fans begin to see the fallout from the ended romance, they will also see as Kathan explores the possibility of another romance with Caprioni.

When the hosts of The Daily Dish podcast questioned Kathan about whether or not Caprioni caught her eye initially, Kathan confessed that she always found him to be attractive and noted that anyone with eyes would likely feel the same.

“Brett is good looking. But I just didn’t know him that well and then we had started out hanging out a little more and it caught my attention,” Kathan continued.

Once Kathan got to know Caprioni as more than just a handsome face, she began to wonder if she should have chosen him before embarking on her short-lived romance with Boyens.

“I was like, ‘Huh, maybe I chose wrongly here in this situation,'” she confessed.

Last summer, as a number of cast members moved out of West Hollywood and into The Valley, several newbies were brought to the Vanderpump Rules lineup, including Kathan, Caprioni, Boyens, Danica Dow, and Charli Burnett.

In February, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathan confirmed that her on-screen romance with Boyens didn’t last during an interview with TooFab. At the time, Kathan explained that she and Boyens went through a lot over the past several months before noting that they are nothing more than co-workers at this point in time.

Kathan then said that things between her and Boyens are typically “decent” before adding that their relationship changes from week to week.