Heartbreaking Video Shows Little Boys Speak To Their Quarantined Dad Through A Basement Window Well

An Indiana dad with the coronavirus has been confined to his basement for 12 days.

A father from Westfield, Indiana named Shawn Stephen has been confined to the basement of his family home for 12 days after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Shawn cannot be around his wife Heather or his two young sons. Thus, the two boys climbed into a window well on the side of their home to speak to him through the glass, according to WTHR News.

Heather Stephen captured the heart wrenching video of the boys putting their hands up to their side of the glass while their father did the same on the other side. They peer into the window and call down to him, telling them they love him.

“I can take care of you,” one boy calls out, exhibiting just how difficult quarantine is for young children to understand.

Unfortunately, Shawn’s family will not be able to be with him until after he has been symptom free for three days in a row. This has unfortunately not happened for Shawn since he became ill.

Heather broke down in tears when talking about the anticipation of being able to reunite with her husband and for the family to be together again.

“I just can’t wait. He’s my best friend. He cries to me down there because he can’t wait to hold his babies again and the kids just miss him so much,” she said.

While a doctor officially diagnosed Shawn with COVID-19, he was never able to get tested. This is due the fact that because of limited resources, tests are only being given to those with particularly severe cases or those who are especially susceptible. Nevertheless, Shawn knew not to take any chances and went into self quarantine as he was advised. He did this out of the protection of his wife and son, both of whom are immuno-compromised due to asthma.

Shawn is only 52-years-old and has no underlying health conditions. Nevertheless, the symptoms have been brutal.

“Coughing, the cough, oh my gosh, has been so bad. His temperature had gotten up to over 101. By 11 p.m. that night, it was up to 102.5 and by the next day, it was well over 103 degrees. His body has been hurting to the point where his body is like a vegetable,” Heather said of her husband’s conditions.

“I miss the chaos and the craziness that’s our life,” Shawn said of his eagerness to return to a normal life.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, coronavirus crisis will likely affect many more families, with President Trump expecting social distancing to be encouraged through the end of April.