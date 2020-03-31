Katrin Freud Oozes Glamour In A Skintight, Ruched Dress On Instagram

Ukrainian model Katrin Freud, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently took to her Instagram account and posted a new snap, one in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Tuesday, March 31, the stunner could be seen rocking a maroon-burgundy ruched dress that perfectly hugged the model’s enviable curves.

To complement her glamorous outfit, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, used subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured a beige foundation that matched her sunkissed skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, wore a mocha lipstick, opted for a nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She completed her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows and also had her manicured nails painted with a light-pink polish.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and back, while she also covered half of her face with her hair to pull off a very sexy look. In terms of accessories, Katrin opted for a dainty chain pendant, multiple bracelets and an assortment of rings to keep it chic.

To the delight of her fans, the model posted two snaps from the shoot. In the first one, she struck a side pose, kept a hand on her waist, parted her lips, and gazed into the camera. In the second one, she turned around and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Marina Walk in Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.

Katrin included a long caption with the photo, written in Russian. According to a Google translation, she talked about the power of thoughts, especially during the ongoing quarantine, and how can one channelize them negatively or positively. She also informed her fans that her stylish outfit was from the online fashion retailer, Chic Me.

Within four hours of going live, the snap garnered close to 7,000 likes and about 200 comments.

“Try to stay positive and have good thoughts,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg! This red dress on you is soooo glam,” another one chimed in.

“Wow! You look fabulous. Simply amazing!” a third admirer wrote.

“Sometimes thoughts control us, not vice versa,” a fourth follower replied to the caption.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so pretty,” “stunningly beautiful,” and “so perfect,” to praise the Eastern-European beauty.

The pic was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Pandora Blue, Doina Barbaneagra, and Abby Dowse.