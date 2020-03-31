Katya Elise Henry Puts Pert Derriere On Full Display In Tiny Blue Bikini

Brunette bombshell Katya Elise Henry sent plenty of hearts racing on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Tuesday, March 31. The internet sensation took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 7.2 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands of her fans.

The 25-year-old American model wowed in the photo as she was photographed outdoors what appeared to be poolside. She laid out on her stomach on a sky-blue couch as she exuded a strong provocative vibe while propping her bottom out. She did not appear to be wearing makeup in the snap and likely went fresh-faced for basking in the sun. Her long dark locks were naturally styled in waves as they cascaded over her right shoulder and onto the couch.

It was Katya’s famous figure, though, that took center stage in the snapshot, as she flaunted her enviable curves in a tiny two-piece bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

The beauty’s top, which was a deeper sky-blue shade than the couch, tied around her neck and her back as it concealed her assets with tiny triangular cups. Katya paired the swimwear bra with matching bikini bottoms that were even more revealing. The briefs, which were designed in a classic Brazilian-styled thong, had no trouble flaunting the model’s bodacious derriere. The stunner’s curvaceous hips and backside were further highlighted by her seductive pose.

Katya finished the poolside look off with a pair of brown sunglasses that hid her eyes in the post. She additionally rocked some gold jewelry that included a bracelet on her left wrist and some rings.

The bombshell did not indicate where she was photographed, but in her post’s caption she expressed contentment with her day.

“Mood,” she simply wrote.

The post was met with an overwhelming positive response from her many fans and amassed more than 81,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. An additional 800 followers also took to the comments section to relay their reactions and shower the beauty with compliments on her figure and her swimsuit.

“Goddess energy,” one user commented.

“I never wanted to be a couch so badly before,” a second fan added jokingly.

“Beautiful soul, mind, and body,” a third user chimed in.

“You are perfect, and that’s simple,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has posted a number of smoking-hot photos of herself on social media this past month. On March 19, she sent fans into a frenzy after she shared a snapshot of herself in lacy red lingerie that flaunted her killer figure, per The Inquisitr. The saucy post accumulated more than 232,000 likes.