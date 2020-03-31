Tinsley Mortimer Reveals Just One Or Two Of Her ‘RHONY’ Cast Mates Will Be Invited To Her Wedding

Tinsley Mortimer won't be including all of her co-stars in her upcoming nuptials.

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are planning to get married and while their initial plans to wed have been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping the globe, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member recently shared new details about her future nuptials.

While chatting with E! News on March 31, Mortimer revealed that she would not be inviting all of her co-stars to her “small wedding” before confirming that prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, she and Kluth were considering tying the knot in Japan.

“Of course I’ve thought about it and I’m not gonna say who I have thought about having, but of course I have thought about it. And there will most likely will be one or two,” Mortimer said of inviting the Real Housewives of New York City cast to the upcoming event.

Mortimer and Kluth got engaged in November of last year after about two years of on and off dating. At the time, Mortimer shared a number of sweet photos and videos on her Instagram page that showcased Kluth’s proposal at the Chicago Water Tower, where carolers were singing Christmas songs in the background.

Following their engagement, Mortimer and Kluth thought about a Japan wedding before realizing that anywhere in Asia would not work. Now, with the virus continuing to spread and travel restrictions in place, Mortimer admitted that it has been hard for her and Kluth to make any plans for their wedding.

“It’s definitely difficult in this time to plan something and really nail it down. So we’re kind of just waiting to see what’s going to happen with the world,” Mortimer explained.

That said, Mortimer noted that she and Kluth both have some great ideas in mind for when they are finally able to begin setting plans in stone.

As for where Mortimer and Kluth will say “I do,” the longtime reality star said that she and her fiancé don’t want to get married in New York City or Chicago, where he resides, because if they did, they’d end up having a large wedding and that isn’t what they want.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mortimer faced rumors claiming she quit her role on The Real Housewives of New York City after getting engaged to Kluth last year but in a statement to People magazine in December, she denied that she had walked away from production in the midst of Season 12.

Then, seemingly fueling the possibility that she will walk away from the show after production on Season 12 concludes, Mortimer said she will soon call Chicago her home.