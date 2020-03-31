Brennah Black Is A Smokeshow In Dominatrix-Inspired Outfit

Brennah Black looked nothing short of amazing in a dominatrix-inspired all-black outfit for her most recent Instagram post that she shared with her 529,000 followers on Monday. Over the past few days, the model has been teasing the launch of Brennah Black Market, which is set to open on April 20. She has also included a link to the store’s Instagram page in her bio, although it’s unclear whether she is selling clothing from her own line or featuring products from other designers.

To promote her new business venture, the Maxim model added a hot photo to her feed, posing against a dark background. She styled her long blond locks in a right-side part as her beautiful tresses fell down to her chest. The hottie wore sheer black gloves and held her hands up near her forehead. The Houston-born beauty had on a vibrant application of makeup, including a smoky eye that made her brown irises pop. She added a dark pink blush to her fair skin and completed her glam with a gentle lipstick.

Her all-black outfit left very little to the imagination. It consisted of a black push-up bra that had a golden charm hanging between her chest. Another gold chain draped down near her ribs, drawing the eye to her sculpted midsection. The model’s black panties were worn snug on her hips and had four straps. A circular metal ring appeared right above her navel that was part of a black garter. Her long and lean legs were highlighted by the garter’s straps that attached to material wrapped around her thighs, which took the place of stockings.

In the caption of the sizzling update, the actress was kind enough to tag both her photographer and her glam squad. The sexy new share has been a hit so far, earning Black an impressive 11,000 likes as well as nearly 400 comments. While most Instagram users raved over her hot body, many others expressed their excitement over the launch of her store.

“Ms Black you are perfect!! Look stunning!! My favorite lingerie model!!!” one follower excitedly wrote, adding a few heart-eye emoji at the end of their post.

“You are worth all the love and respect in the world!! You’re a smart, beautiful, wonderful woman! I appreciate you for being you,” a second admirer commented, along with a few flame emoji.

“From where I stand it’s tough to imagine those flaws exist, but I’ll take your word for it and say congrats on doing such a wonderful job of doing whatever it takes to overcome them,” remarked a third fan.