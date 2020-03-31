WWE Star Lana Flaunts Curves In Animal Print Bikini While Dancing In TikTok Video

WWE’s Lana showed off some sexy dance moves while wearing a gorgeous animal print bikini in a video from TikTok that she also shared to Instagram recently.

Lana danced to a mashup of songs which included Wiz Khalifa’s “Something New” and Meghan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” and the end had the word “coronavirus” yelled out. In the clip, the WWE star wore a bandeau style animal print bikini top with a halter string that provided some additional support. The top showed off Lana’s ample cleavage, which she leaned over and shook vigorously during the dance. The matching string bikini bottoms dipped low in the front and rose high over her hips, emphasizing her voluptuous hips, flat stomach, and small waist. At one point, Lana turned to the side and smacked her backside, which showed a hint of the suit’s cheeky back. The top and the bottom each featured a small gold charm on one side that moved as she danced.

The WWE star, who is married to Rusev, wore her long highlighted brunette hair in a high ponytail with some tendrils escaping. She didn’t appear to have any makeup on during the short clip, which she filmed in front of a while door and gray wall.

In the caption, the WWE star asked her fans to rate whether the dance was thumbs up or down, and then she also shared her TikTok handle so fans could join and dance with her. Over 433,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 1,500 left a comment. Due to the animal print of Lana’s bikini, several followers also referred to the wildly popular Netflix show Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Recently, many people have had the chance to watch the new documentary during the social distancing measures undertaken by most during the coronavirus pandemic. Several others dropped the flame emoji, indicating that they thought the video was on fire.

“I’m just saying you can do better. Tell me have you heard that lately… name the song!” joked one fan.

“Gorgeous Lana. I’m way jealous of your beauty for sure. You are drop-dead gorgeous,” another follower gushed.

“So, I guess I have to come to see you just so I can have a TikTok partner?” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Your TikToks have been entertaining me during this quarantine,” a fourth fan noted.

Lana isn’t the only WWE star working on her TikTok account during the coronavirus pandemic. The Inquisitr reported that Mandy Rose also showed off her dance skills on the music-inspired social media platform.