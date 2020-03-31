The CW Announces Return Dates For ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Flash,’ & More Shows

The CW recently announced the return dates for several of its television shows. Supergirl, The Flash, Riverdale, Katy Keene, Nancy Drew, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will all return with new episodes at the end of April, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many television shows have shut down their production, leaving a lot of television shows with unfinished seasons or forced to go on indefinite hiatus. CW series like Legacies and Supernatural have aired all of the episodes they had available, so they will not return until the series can go back to filming later this year.

However, the list of shows mentioned above still have episodes to air despite production shutdowns. First to return will be the new series Nancy Drew, which will air a brand-new episode on April 8. After that, new episodes of Riverdale and its spin-off Katy Keene will return on April 15 and 16.

The CW’s popular Arrowverse series, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, will return on April 21, followed by Batwoman and Supergirl on April 26.

Over the past few weeks, these shows have been airing repeats. It will be a welcome change of pace for fans cooped up indoors to have new episodes to look forward to again. For those who missed out on the Arrowverse crossover special, “Crisis on Infinite Earth,” the article says fans can catch a repeat this week.

Even though new episodes are airing, these shows could see an early season finale or another hiatus depending on how long the production shutdowns last. The article doesn’t indicate if the returning shows have finished filming their entire seasons or just a few more episodes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, shows like Grey’s Anatomy are airing makeshift season finales and scrapping the remainder of their season orders, which could also occur with some of The CW shows.

Perhaps most disappointing about this news is the lack of Supernatural episodes on the horizon. The long-running genre show is currently airing its final season. While the series has finished shooting up to episode 18 of its 20-episode order, the sound and effects departments have been closed due to the viral outbreak, so post-production is not possible for the time being.

On social media, fans of the aforementioned television shows have expressed their happiness about the return dates. Several people also had questions about whether the series would have full seasons or be cut short.

“Thank God! @CWBatwoman can’t come back soon enough,” tweeted one person, adding a bat emoji to their comment.