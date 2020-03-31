Vladimir Putin Shook Hands Last Week With Doctor Who Just Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Kremlin Not Worried

The Russian President exchanged a handshake with Russia's top coronavirus doctor, Denis Protsenko, on March 24, photo shows

On March 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Kommunarka Hospital in Moscow which houses most of the country’s hospitalized coronavirus patients. Putin met with the hospital’s chief doctor, Denis Protsenko. Though the Russian leader wore a full-body hazmat suit while inspecting the hospital, neither he nor Protsenko wore any personal protective equipment (PPE) at all when they conferred in person and even shared a handshake, according to a report by the English-language Moscow Times.

The absence of PPE for either Putin or Protsenko, and the unprotected handshake, suddenly appeared significant Tuesday, just one week after their meeting, when Protsenko announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The virus typically passes from person to person, and health experts strongly advise against shaking hands to avoid transmitting the deadly virus.

Protsenko has been a prominent public figure in Russia’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, posting almost deadly updates on social media about the activities at his hospital in dealing with the virus. But shortly after he posted an announcement late Tuesday Moscow time that he had now tested positive for the virus, the Kremlin quickly issued a statement to reassure Russians about Putin’s own health.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that “everything is fine” with Putin, and the the Russian leader receives regular tests for the virus, according to the Moscow Times report.

This photo was taken last Wednesday when Putin visited Moscow's main coronavirus hospital. Since then, Denis Protsenko, the head doctor on the left shaking hands with him, has tested positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/qFzyx4jrmr — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 31, 2020

The Russian government has been widely suspected of unreliability as a source of information about the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in March, Putin condemned as “fake news” reports that the pandemic was more widespread in Russia than the official numbers indicated.

But a spike in “pneumonia” cases in Moscow hospitals earlier in March has led to speculation, even among Moscow residents, that the government was not reporting all cases of coronavirus, disguising some as the pneumonia diagnosis.

In addition, Moscow authorities denied for 10 days that the city — which is home to one of every 14 Russians — would need to impose a stay-at-home order to control the spread of coronavirus. But on March 29, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that a lockdown would go into effect, running from March 30 at least until April 5.

On Tuesday, Russia reported 500 new coronavirus cases, the country’s largest official single-day total since the pandemic began. According to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Russia had 2,337 cases as of Tuesday, with 17 patients who have died of the disease.

In his Facebook post Tuesday, Protsenko said that he felt “quite well,” as quoted by Newsweek. He said that he was currently self-isolating and was able to work via telecommuting.