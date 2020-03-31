Former ‘WWE’ Star Eva Marie Shows Off Curves In Sparkly Black Monokini

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle looked sensational in a little black swimsuit that left very little to the imagination. The former WWE star flaunted her assets as she struck a pose for the camera.

In her latest Instagram update, Eva Marie shared a sexy pic for her fans’ pleasure. The model wore a sparkly black halterneck monokini that exposed her voluptuous curves. The classy swimsuit tied behind her neck but showed off her prominent cleavage. The former wrestler’s bust strained against the fabric and threatened to pop out from its confines.

The swimsuit had cut-outs at the side that bared her tiny waist, while metal links drew attention to her bust and hips. The high-cut bottoms showed off Eva Marie’s muscular legs and calves. Even though she left the wrestling franchise a few years ago, Eva Marie still makes her fitness a priority.

The brunette bombshell wore her black and purple tresses in a high ponytail. She looked fierce with her dark aviator sunglasses and perfect pout. She wore a bold brow, blusher across her cheeks, and nude lipstick to complete her look.

Eva Marie knows how to work a camera and oozed confidence as she peered at the lens. The 35-year-old cocked her hips, put her hands on her thighs, and thrust one leg forward. Eva Marie looked like a goddess as she posed in front of some rocks on a beach.

Eva Marie initially rose to fame when she joined the WWE franchise. She soon drew crowds as the red-haired wrestler with a will of her own. In fact, many of her 4.3 million fans still ask her if she will ever return to the ring. But Eva Marie has left her wrestling days behind and is focusing on her own brands, NEM Fit and NEM Fashion.

Eva Marie knows the power of social media and often updates her pages with her latest offerings and snippets of her personal life. This specific image, for instance, has already racked up more than 31,000 likes on Instagram alone. Many of her fans took to the comments section as they showered her with compliments.

“Killing it girl ????” one fan opined.

Another fan raved about the swimsuit and said, “What a beautiful bikini you have on Eva Marie looking so lovely.”

Of course, there are always those fans who love to gush. One follower waxed lyrical and complimented her by saying, “You really truly are one of the most beautiful women on the planet.”