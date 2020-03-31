Ashley Alexiss Lies Naked In Bed On Instagram For Sizzling New Update

Ashley Alexiss made her mark on social media on Tuesday, posing completely nude for a sexy new photo on Instagram. The blond bombshell has been showcasing her hourglass figure in a number of revealing outfits lately, but her most recent post saw her ditching her clothes altogether.

In the share, the model appeared in bed on a fluffy white duvet. The image was snapped right above her, panning from the top of her head to the tip of her knees. She had a portion of a white sheet draped across one of her arms, covering the left side of her chest as well as her modesty, so it was not exposed for the camera. The Boston bombshell rested her hand near her lips, showing off her freshly manicured nails. Alexiss laid her other hand near her hip, while her elbow rested on the the duvet. The Sports Illustrated bombshell flaunted her hourglass figure, highlighting a portion of her thick thighs and trim tummy.

She covered the right side of her chest with some of her long blond locks, while sweeping most of her hair over her eyes. The 29-year-old appeared to be wearing a smoky application of eye makeup, but it was barely visible through her tresses. She had on a light lipstick and appeared to be wearing a minor amount of blush as well. She was surrounded by polaroids in the photo as well, but it was hard to see what was on them.

In the caption of the shot, the plus-size model shared that she was contemplating whether she wanted to nap now or nap later. The photo has already sent shockwaves through social media, earning Alexiss over 9,700 likes in addition to more than 150 comments within just minutes. It comes as no surprise that most of her followers couldn’t help but comment on her curvy body.

“OMG Very beutiful and Gourgeos [sic] Lady,” one of the model’s fans raved, adding a few heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Looking at some of your new pics helps past the time. But how about nap now and later,” suggested a second social media user.

“YOU MAKE PERFECT LOOK AVERAGE,” a third follower gushed, including a few flame emoji with their post.

This isn’t the first time Alexiss has posted naked in bed. Earlier this month, as reported by The Inquisitr, the curvy cutie appeared in bed without clothes once again. She joked with her followers that she would be hanging out naked a lot during the quarantine.