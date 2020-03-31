Jojo Babie Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Nude Lingerie

Bombshell Jojo Babie captured plenty of hearts on social media after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself on Tuesday, March 31. The social media star took to Instagram to share the photo with her 9.6 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 31-year-old American model, who is of Asian descent, exuded a provocative vibe as she was photographed indoors. She took center stage in the snapshot as she faced the camera from the front and sported a pout on her face while gazing into the lens. Her right hand was raised up to her long blond and brunette locks — which were styled in waves as they cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder — while her left hand drew attention to her chest as it tightly gripped on her clothing. The internet sensation rocked a full face of makeup that included foundation, bronzer, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, eyeliner, dark eyeshadow, and a nude lipgloss. What stole the show, though, was Jojo’s curvaceous body as she flaunted her enviable figure in lacy, nude-colored lingerie.

The beauty’s one-piece, which was held up with two thin strings that fell off of her shoulders, did not leave much to the imagination as it hugged every bit of her figure. The skintight garment had trouble containing Jojo’s voluptuous assets and exposed plenty of cleavage. The garment also featured a high-waisted design that highlighted her curvy hips and called attention to her flat midriff. Jojo did not opt to accessorize the sizzling look as it was eye-catching enough on its own.

Jojo indicated that she was photographed in her home as in the post’s caption she expressed that she wanted to stay “stay home together forever and live happily every after.” She followed the sentiment with the pink double-heart emoji and heart-eyes emoji.

The sultry snapshot instantly gathered widespread support from thousands of Jojo’s fans and garnered more than 22,000 likes after just the first 40 minutes of going live. An additional 1,200 followers also praised the model in the comments section, complimenting her on her looks, her insane body and her revealing outfit.

“All I want is to be with you forever mami,” one affection fan commented.

“You can be my quaran-tine,” a second romantic user added, utilizing wordplay to call Jojo their valentine.

“Very very beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

“Such a stunner,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The stunner has shared a number of flaming looks on her social media recently. Just on March 25, Jojo put her killer curves on full display in a skintight crop top and a thong bikini that sent fans into a frenzy, per The Inquisitr.